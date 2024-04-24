‘No idea where he is': Search continues for missing man in Forney

Concern is growing by the hour for a man who mysteriously disappeared in Forney.

Waid Robison, 22, vanished Sunday morning on his way to work after crashing his car on Highway 80 near FM 460.

By land, air, and water, the search continued for Robison on Tuesday.



For family and friends, another day without answers meant another sleepless night.

“My mind's all over the place, haven't rested much in the past couple days. It’s gotten to the point where I'm truly not even thinking clearly so it’s hard to even be productive at this point,” said Camaron Banno, a childhood friend of Robinson’s.

Forney police say Robison wrecked his vehicle around 6:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 80 near FM 460, then got out and fled along the frontage road.



He was supposed to meet coworkers to mow lawns that morning but never showed up.

“When I tell you this kid has worked three years straight and not taken one weekend off, that's the god honest truth,” said Banno.

Since the wreck, the only signs of Robison have been his cell phone and footprints near a creek.

“It's kind of wide open right now,” said Zach Smith, director of communications for the City of Forney.

Smith says an exhaustive effort has been launched to find Robison, and the search will continue for as long as needed.

“The unknown is what just drives you crazy,” said Dillon Owens.

Owens is married to Robison's sister. He says the family needs answers.

“The hardest part is leaving here every night and having to tell her I'm coming home and I ain’t got him,” said Owens.

“We have no idea where he is. That's the most devastating part, just the cluelessness, the pure anxiety that's brought behind it. It makes it hard to even function at this point,” said Banno.

Many volunteers have also helped with the search.



Anyone with information that could help find Robison is asked to call police.