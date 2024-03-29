Carter In The Classroom

Focusing on unique things school districts are doing to help children succeed.
dallas isd

Bringing careers to the classroom; attorneys teach high schoolers about contract negotiations

More schools are developing partnerships with businesses in the community working together to help grow and educate young minds

By Wayne Carter

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's not usually a good thing when you see a team of lawyers huddled together, but recently it was a good thing.

Legal minds have taken on the role of teacher, at Pinkston High School in the Dallas Independent School District helping a group of aspiring attorneys learn from folks actually doing the job.  

The lesson is negotiating a new contract for Dak Prescott to play with the Dallas Cowboys.

Attorney Ben Breckler gave instructions and divided students up into legal teams, half representing the Cowboys, the other half Prescott.

"$20 million is very crazy. We want to give him $10 million, and they only want to play for two years we want him to pay for four," said Morgan Lewis, a student in the class.

The students had to come up with a plan for what they wanted, and come to the table and hash it out.

"When’s the last time you made the playoffs?" questioned one student representing the Cowboys. "When’s the last time you made a whole season without getting hurt?" asked another of Prescott's lawyers.

Carter In The Classroom

Focusing on unique things school districts are doing to help children succeed.

The attorneys from Dallas firm Haynes Boone gave guidance and clues on how to make a deal.

They’re developing relationships to hopefully help students get exposed to what they want to do and get a jump on mastering it.

"Somebody that doesn't even know you, that doesn't have a teacher. degree. They're like, teaching you like you're learning together. Maybe they're learning new things with you today. And you're learning new things with them," said Morgan Lewis.

