AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old boy abducted in San Marcos

Authorities in South Texas have issued an Amber Alert for a toddler who was abducted by a family member Saturday afternoon, and they believe he is in grave danger.

Legend Torres, 2, was taken from Children's Park in the 200 block of South CM Allen Parkway in San Marcos around 1:30 p.m., according to the San Marcos Police Department.

Police said the young boy was last seen wearing a black shirt with "Legend Since April 2021" printed, black shorts, and blue and white shoes. Authorities describe him as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes who is 3'1" tall and weighs about 30 pounds.

San Marcos Police

Joey Torres, 46, who is believed to be a relative of Legend, was seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray shorts, and red and white sneakers. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 400 pounds, with visible tattoos on his neck, legs, back, head, and earlobes.

Investigators said Torres was possibly headed to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in a silver 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander with a Texas tag that says TKK-8328. Torres is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who was near Children's Park when the abduction happened or has any information that could help in this case, please contact Detective Cope at 512-781-8982.