Students may have stopped shooting at school, after alerting officers to gunman who snuck through side door

What happened at DeSoto High School Thursday is similar to what we’ve seen in Dallas and Arlington recently: teens having arguments that escalated and involved guns.

Things will look a little different when they return next week. No backpacks will allowed on campus, making it easier for security to spot weapons after someone snuck a gun onto campus.

“I was scared for my life I was in my classroom y'all, we're fixing to die. I was really scared,” said Shadairria Lynn-Mims, a student.

Several students tell us that two kids were arguing and it led one to call a friend with a gun. The district confirms one of them let the gunman inside.

“They’re losing friends over nothing, the way you dress, bullying, over a female, the way you look, it’s crazy," said Keisha Lynn, a parent.

This time the gun was never pulled. Students saw the student letting in the gunman and alerted police on campus.

The school district says it shows the benefit of having officers here full-time.

“It’s huge because it says kids are aware and it says a lot about adults and how they’re working to have those lines of communication,” said, Tiffanie Blackmon-Jones, Chief of Communications, DeSoto ISD.

The district has increased its security personnel here and provided this video showing their work.

“We’ve created a presence where everyone knows when you enter our building you see security which makes everyone feel safe and secure,“ said James Thomas, Chief of Maintenance and Operations, DeSoto ISD.

Parents appreciate the safety changes but say the school needs to work on addressing the reason why students are arguing so much in the first place.

“Maybe we as family, I think we need some kinda program where we get involved," said Darla McCuen, a grandparent of a student.