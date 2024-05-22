Carrollton

Crash closes all eastbound lanes of PGBT in Carrollton

Officials have not said how long they expect the roadway to be closed

By NBCDFW Staff

Traffic has stopped along the eastbound lanes of President George Bush Turpike in Carrollton due to a major crash.

All eastbound lanes are closed at Kelly Boulevard and traffic is backed up to Interstate 35E.

Details about the crash, including how many vehicles were involved and whether there were injuries have not been confirmed.

Officials have not said how long they expect the roadway to be closed and drivers are cautioned to expect major delays in the area throughout the afternoon.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

