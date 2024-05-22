Denton County family goes viral for sharing money-saving restaurant ‘hacks'

A frugal family from north Texas is dividing the internet over their restaurant "hacks."

Their viral videos posted to TikTok explaining how to feed a family of six on the cheap have been seen by millions.

The first video was recorded at a restaurant in Cinco de Mayo.

Josh Mileham takes a tortilla from his fajita platter, sprinkles it with cheese, and then cooks it under the skillet that came with his meal.

“Nice and toasty,” he says before handing the quesadilla to his son Colton, who flashes a ‘thumbs up.’

but TikTok had mixed reviews on his so-called cheap hack.

“We had no idea people would be so angry and be so excited about that video,” said wife and mom Callie Mileham.

Comments ranged from "THIS IS BRILLIANT” to "poor kids."



The Milehams say the criticism doesn’t bother them one bit.

They posted another video from Texas Roadhouse.



“This thing is giant," Josh says with a pulled pork sandwich on his plate.

He takes meat from his pulled pork sandwich to make sliders for his four kids using complimentary bread, then orders an extra side of fries.

The bill: Just $17, plus Josh says he left a $20 tip.

“I think we did the math on the Texas Roadhouse one and it would have been $85 if each kid got a kids meal and I got a meal, we got a meal,” said Josh.

The Milehams say everyone left the restaurant full and happy.

But the video left some on the internet unsettled.

Comments called them “cheap”, “disgusting” and one even said the parents should be “THROWN IN PRISON” for not giving their kids enough food.

“They ate perfectly fine,” said Josh. “Half the time, they only want to eat the rolls and butter anyways.”

Josh, Callie and their kids – Brooklyn, 14, Colton, 11, Asher, 8, and Vallyn, 6 -- live Denton County where they run a family-owned art business.

They say they aren't ashamed of how their frugal lifestyle may look.

“Why spend all that money to make you appear rich when really, rich is being with the family, living life, having fun,” said Josh.

The Milehams say their kids can be picky eaters and rarely finish kid meals when they get them.

Their videos, now viewed more than 3 million times, have been controversial, relatable, and, undoubtedly, conversation starters.

“To other people, to like, not be afraid to be frugal,” said Josh.