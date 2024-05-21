Watching the dry line, today; Storms, with a risk of severe weather, back in the forecast

An active weather pattern is set to return in North Texas over the next couple of days. The primary days for concern are Wednesday and Thursday, with the threat for severe weather.

While there is a slight risk for a couple of isolated storms to develop this evening (Tuesday evening), it's a "conditional" risk. This means that storms are likely to be inhibited by the "cap." The "cap" is the warm layer of air higher up in the atmosphere that oftentimes suppresses storm development this time of year.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

However, if storms do manage to develop, they could be severe with a threat for large hail and gusty winds. There's a slightly better chance for these storms to the west of DFW.

Of greater concern will be the threat for strong to severe storms on Wednesday. These storms will likely be widespread Wednesday afternoon and evening. The stronger storms could produce large hail, damaging winds, and even tornadoes.

Another round of thunderstorms is likely on Thursday. These could also be severe. Be sure to stay alert and "weather aware" these next few days.

While an isolated storm or two could extend into Memorial Day weekend (Friday and Saturday), most of the weekend looks hot and dry with highs in the low to mid-90s.