H-E-B recalls ice cream that may contain metal

By De'Anthony Taylor

H-E-B sent a notice to customers over the weekend, warning them of recalled ice cream cups.

The affected products are 12-count packages of 3-ounce cups of Creamy Creations Ice Cream. According to the grocery store chain, only containers with best-by dates are being recalled due to the potential presence of metal.

H-E-B said the products were distributed to all H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda stores.

The products are listed below with their code dates:

H-E-B Creamy Creations Ice Cream 3-oz (Chocolate) / UPC: 4122062948

  • 9/6/2024
  • 9/7/2024
  • 9/8/2024
  • 9/9/2024
  • 9/10/2024
  • 9/11/2024
  • 9/13/2024
  • 9/14/2024

H-E-B Creamy Creations Ice Cream 3-oz (Lime/Orange sherbet Combo) / UPC: 4122081930

  • 8/31/2024
  • 9/1/2024
  • 9/2/2024
  • 9/3/2024

H-E-B Creamy Creations Ice Cream 3-oz (Homemade Vanilla/Chocolate Combo) / UPC: 4122081931

  • 9/11/2024
  • 9/12/2024
  • 9/13/2024
  • 9/14/2024
  • 9/15/2024
  • 9/16/2024
  • 9/17/2024
  • 9/18/2024
  • 9/19/2024
  • 9/20/2024

Officials said no injuries have been reported in connection with the recall. All affected ice cream cups have been pulled from the store shelves, and H-E-B said it is working to have them back in stock as soon as possible.

Customers who purchased the ice cream cups are advised not to eat them and should return them to the store for a full refund.

The UPC and code dates are on the back of the product’s outer bag, not the individual cups.

Customers with questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.

