Cruz wins Collin, Denton and Allred takes Tarrant, Dallas counties

Though Cruz won statewide by a million votes, the pair split the big four counties in North Texas

By Frank Heinz

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz won a third term in Texas on Tuesday night, getting about a million more votes than Democratic challenger U.S. Rep. Colin Allred.

Cruz finished Election Night with 5.9 million votes statewide compared to Allred's 4.9 million. Libertarian Ted Brown tallied about 265,000 votes.

The race was a little closer across the big four counties in North Texas, though. Cruz won in Collin County and Denton County, but Allred won big in Dallas County and edged Cruz by 1,200 votes in Tarrant County.

Results from those counties are below.

While President Joe Biden narrowly won Tarrant County in 2020 by about 1,800 votes, President-elect Donald Trump won Tarrant County on Tuesday by about 42,000 votes, or about 5%.

