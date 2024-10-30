On Nov. 5, voters in 12 North Texas cities will be asked to weigh in on more than a dozen bond propositions ranging from city charter amendments, sales and use taxes, to hundreds of millions in capital improvement projects.

Below is a rundown of the bond propositions and links to city and county web pages for more details when available.

Voters considering the following propositions will be asked whether they are "for" or "against" each.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

BALCH SPRINGS PROPOSITIONS

Balch Springs will ask voters to consider 11 amendments to the city’s Home Rule Charter on Election, Nov. 5. The 11 amendments are explored in more detail here.

DALLAS PROPOSITIONS

Dallas voters are asked to consider 18 amendments to the city's charter, including three that could dramatically reshape the city government's operations. Another proposal could make possession of a small amount of marijuana a low-level priority for police. All of the propositions are explored in more detail here.

HUTCHINS PROPOSITION

Proposition A -- Library and Recreation Center

The issuance of general obligation bonds in the amount of $28,000,000 for recreation and library purposes related to one single building and all matters necessary or incident related thereto and the imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

Hutchins is asking voters to approve bonds of $28 million to build a single building that would house a recreation center and a library. The facility will span 37,250 square feet, with 6,000 square feet dedicated to the library. The city said the recreation center would feature "adult and youth basketball courts, cardio and weight equipment, training areas, multi-purpose studios for activities such as karate, dance, yoga, and performing arts, as well as a transformation place for wellness programs. Additionally, the Center will include a teen gaming room and an indoor walking trail." Hutchins said there will be no tax increase for residents because the city has experienced an ad valorem property value growth of $896,290,266 since 2021.

IRVING PROPOSITION

Proposition A -- Collective Bargaining for Irving Firefighters

Adoption of the state law applicable to fire fighters that establishes collective bargaining if a majority of the affected employees favor representation by an employees association, preserves the prohibition against strikes and lockouts, and provides penalties for strikes and lockouts.



The Irving Fire Department has created a webpage about collective bargaining and why they support Prop. A.

JOHNSON COUNTY BOND PROPOSITION

Proposition A -- Transportation bond

The issuance of $60,000,000 in general obligation bonds for roads and bridges and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

Johnson County is asking voters to approve a $60 million transportation bond that will pay for 16 improvement projects in Burleson, Joshua, Cleburne, Keene and Alvarado. If approved, the bond will be funded by a $0.0099 increase in the I&S tax rate with an average annual cost of less than $25 to homeowners based on an average taxable home value of $251,707. Bond supporters said the package "aims to improve safety and mobility for county residents." See more about the package and 16 projects here.

JOSEPHINE PROPOSITIONS

Proposition A -- End JCDC tax and increase city sales tax

Abolish the current one-half of one percent Josephine Community Development Corporation (Type B) sales

tax; and the adoption of a local sales and use tax in the City of Josephine, Texas at the rate of one and one-half percent. This would result in no change to the total sales tax rate.

Proposition B -- Create JMDD

Authorizing the creation of the Josephine Municipal Development District and the imposition of a sales and use tax at the rate of one-half of one percent for the purpose of financing development projects beneficial to the district.

In documentation supporting the proposition, Josephine asks voters to approve abolishing a 0.5% JCDC sales tax and increasing the city's current 1% sales and use tax to 1.5%. The city said there would be no change in the overall tax rate, and the sales tax received would be used to expand city services and improve infrastructure, which the city said has been strained by population growth. For Prop. B, the city is asking to create a Municipal Development District and includes a 0.5% sales tax to fund development projects.

MANSFIELD PROPOSITION

Proposition A - Alcohol Sales

The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages for off-premise consumption only.

MCKINNEY PROPOSITIONS

Voters in McKinney are considering four amendments to the city charter, including adjusting compensation for the mayor and city council members and extending term limits. The city also asks voters to approve editing the charter for grammar and misspellings and removing outdated policies and procedures. All of McKinney's propositions are explored in more detail here.

OVILLA PROPOSITION

Proposition A -- Tax changes

The reduction of the current one-half of one percent (0.5%) sales and use tax allocated to the Ovilla Type B Economic Development Corporation by one-quarter of one percent (0.25%) to one-quarter of one percent (0.25%), and the adoption of an increase of local sales and use tax in the City of Ovilla, Texas by one-quarter of one percent (0.25%) to a rate of one-half of one percent (0.5%) to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

SHADY SHORES PROPOSITION

Proposition A -- Sales and use tax

A Proposition repealing a local sales and use tax in Shady Shores at the rate of one percent and adopting a local sales and use tax in Shady Shores at the rate of one percent and adopting a local sales and use tax dedicatd to general street maintenance at the rate of one percent.

UNIVERSITY HILLS MMD PROPOSITION

Proposition A - Creation of MMD

The Confirmation of the Creation of University Hills Municipal Management District.

In a separate race, voters elect the MMD directors should Prop. A pass.

WESTON PROPOSITION

Proposition A -- Sales and use tax

The adoption of a local sales and use tax in the Town of Weston at the rate of two percent (2%).