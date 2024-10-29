The Allen Independent School District is asking voters to consider $447 million in bonds this November.

The bond package, which the district said will not increase the current tax rate, includes campus improvements, safety and security upgrades, capital improvements, technology devices, and new track surfaces at two campuses.

Allen ISD said every campus in the district will receive some improvement from the 2024 bond. Below is a deeper look at the district's 2024 bond package.

Allen Proposition A - $419,062,253

Campus improvements, safety and security upgrades, and capital improvements.

Full campus renovations are planned at the following schools: Curtis Middle School, Olson Elementary, Cheatham Elementary, Green Elementary, Norton Elementary, and Anderson Early Childhood School. Ford Middle School will also be renovated, and its first turf surface and running track will be installed.

Renovation of existing Allen ISD Activity Complex

Construction of Allen ISD Multi-Purpose Complex

Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing Repair, Replacements, and Efficiencies at several campuses

Roofing and Waterproofing at several campuses to prevent water infiltration into the building envelope

Concrete and Foundation Repairs at several campuses

Grounds and Irrigation Replacement, Repair, and Efficiencies

Food Service Equipment Repair and Replacement

Playground Equipment Repair, Replacements, and Additions

Purchase New School Buses and Department Vehicles

Purchase New Bus Rider Camera System

Vehicle Maintenance Equipment

Lifts, tools, and diagnostic technology that allows for vehicle maintenance in-house.

Life Safety Systems Upgrades - Equipment and systems include AEDs, Fire Alarms, Fire Suppression, and Fire Panels

Security Camera System Upgrades and Additions to replace and upgrade cameras that are at the end of their life cycle

Enhance Campus Technologies, such as Campus IP-Based Bell PA & Multimedia Notification System

Classroom Media Stations & Campus Print Devices

Classroom Technologies, including Interactive/Multimedia Displays & A/V Upgrade

Network Infrastructure upgrades

Data Center Infrastructure upgrades

Lowery Tennis Court Replacement, including installation of tiered seating for viewing and striping the court for pickleball for community usage

Allen Proposition B - $5,359,654

Track surfaces at Lowery Freshman Center and Curtis Middle School. Replacement of outdoor running tracks at Curtis Middle School and Lowery Freshman Center

Allen Proposition C - $23,077,793

Technology devices: WiFi mobile computer devices for students in the Empower 1:1 program (all campuses—grades PK-12) and WiFi mobile computer devices for teachers and campus staff (all campuses—grades PK-12).

The bond amounts listed do not include interest to be paid. Read more about Allen ISD's bond proposal here.

The Allen ISD said since the last bond was approved by voters in 2020, the district's tax rate has decreased by $0.31. Allen's current tax rate is $1.1258 per $100 of property valuation, split between $.39 for I&S and $.7512 for M&O.

HOW ARE TEXAS SCHOOL DISTRICTS FUNDED?

Texas school districts are funded by three sources: Federal money, state money and local taxes. Local taxes comprise two tax rates, Maintenance and Operations (M&O) and Interest and Sinking (I&S), set by the school board. M&O is the money used to pay for the day-to-day operations of a school district, including salaries and professional development, utilities, curriculum, building maintenance, and student services. I&S is the money generated from bonds to pay for new buildings, renovations, security, buses and other large expenses. The I&S tax rate is used to repay the bonds. Funding approved for M&O and I&S projects can't be mixed.

HOW CAN BOND MONEY BE SPENT?

Bond money can only be spent on capital projects like new buildings, renovations, security upgrades, land acquisition, and other non-recurring costs. It can't be spent on salaries, staff, utilities, fuel, or other recurring costs. The money repaid from a bond will include interest over time, generally 30 years. Many districts try to repay their bonds early to save on the interest obligation.

WHAT IS A VATRE?

VATRE stands for Voter Approval Tax Rate Elections. If a district needs to increase funding for salaries, daily operating expenses, or other recurring costs, then they have to ask voters to approve of an increase of the M&O Voter Approved Tax Rate (VATR). Many districts hold VATREs to increase M&O funding because they have a deficit. State legislators have not increased funding for schools since 2019, and with inflation and the addition of unfunded mandates, such as adding an armed officer on each campus, many school districts say they are strapped for cash.

'THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE'

A state law requires Texas school districts to include the statement, “This is a property tax increase,” on every ballot proposition. That is true even if the proposition does not increase the tax rate. In their proposals, many Texas school districts say they can issue bonds without increasing the I&S rate. This is often done by taking on new bond debt as old, declining debt is paid off. Read the district's proposal thoroughly to understand whether voting for the bond package will result in a tax rate change. Even without an increase in the tax rate, changes in property tax appraisals could result in a larger tax bill for the property owner.