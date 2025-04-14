What to Know Bond for 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony was originally set at $1 million.

Anthony has been charged with murder for the death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. Anthony has claimed self-defense.

Judge Angela Tucker lowered Anthony's bond Monday morning to $250,000.

Anthony's bond comes with conditions, including wearing an ankle monitor while under house arrest.

Anthony's attorney, Michael Howard, said they expect to post bond sometime Monday.

The memorial service for Metcalf took place over the weekend.

The $1 million bond for a Frisco teenager accused of fatally stabbing another teenager at a track meet earlier this month was lowered Monday morning.

Police say 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony fatally stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf on April 2 after an altercation in the stands at a Frisco ISD track meet. Metcalf, who had been stabbed in the chest, died in his twin brother's arms at Kuykendall Stadium. Anthony was arrested after the incident and charged with murder but claimed self-defense.

Anthony's attorney, Michael Howard, asked 199th District Court Judge Angela Tucker to reduce his client's bond from $1 million to $150,000, arguing that the initial bond did not represent the intent of bond in Texas, which is to ensure someone shows up for court and not to serve as a suppressant.

At the bond hearing Monday morning, Anthony's father testified on his son's behalf and said he'd never been in trouble. Anthony's family said the teen did not have a passport and that he'd be surrounded by family and friends to hold him accountable ahead of trial.

After considering the case, Anthony's age, his lack of a criminal history, and whether he's a flight risk, Tucker agreed to lower Anthony's bond to $250,000, with conditions, including requiring him to check in with a bailiff every Friday and wear an ankle monitor while under house arrest so that the court knows where he is at all times. If Anthony violates the conditions of his bond, he'll return to jail until the case is over.

Anthony's attorney said they expect to post the bond sometime Monday.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said after Monday's hearing that his office will receive the case once the Frisco police finish their investigation. After that, Willis said his office will present the case to a Collin County grand jury.

"This is a terrible tragedy for our entire, not just Frisco, but the Collin County community. One family has suffered a permanent loss. It's the most unnatural thing for a parent to lose their child. It's permanent. It's profound. It's certainly premature. It's the hardest thing that I think a human being can go through is losing a child," Willis said. "The Anthony family has had a different kind of loss, but a loss nonetheless."

According to witnesses, an argument began when Metcalf, a Memorial High School junior, told Anthony, a Centennial High School student, to move from underneath Memorial’s pop-up tent used during a downpour. When he was told to leave, Anthony immediately opened his bag, reached in, and said to the victim, "touch me and see what happens," according to a witness. When Metcalf pushed Anthony, a witness said Anthony unexpectedly pulled a black knife from the bag, stabbed Metcalf in the chest and ran away.

According to a police officer, Anthony admitted to stabbing Metcalf and claimed self-defense. When an officer referred to Anthony as the alleged suspect, he reportedly responded, "I'm not alleged, I did it" and asked whether the stabbing could be considered self-defense and if Metcalf was OK.

Metcalf, who died after being stabbed in the chest, was remembered at a memorial service over the weekend.

Security increased at Collin County Courthouse ahead of bond hearing

Monday's bond hearing was held under heavy security for both the Anthony and Metcalf families but also for officers of the court who have been targeted in recent days.

Judge Tucker said she was randomly assigned the bond hearing and that her office staff and the DA's office had received many phone calls.

Frisco police met with an activist group last week who demanded a meeting after the Anthony family was allegedly the victim of racist attacks after their home address was shared online.

During the hearing, it was mentioned that more than $400,000 had been raised for the Anthony family through crowdfunding. The family said they planned to use that money for the teen's defense, but also for security and to help the family relocate.

"This has definitely rocked our entire community. It has struck a nerve in the community. It's hard for everybody to be level-headed at a time like this. So that's where we come in. It's our job to be level-headed, to be fact-based and to follow the truth wherever it leads," Willis said.