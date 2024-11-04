Price, Daniel up for reelection on Dallas County Commissioners Court

Results will be available on this page on election night.

Two of the four Dallas County Commissioners Court seats are up for reelection on Tuesday, but only one is contested.

In Precinct 3, Democrat John Wiley Price is running unopposed. In Precinct 1, Democrat Theresa Marie Daniel seeks a fourth term representing Balch Springs, Dallas, Garland, and Mesquite and is running against Republican Jason Metcalf.

Daniel was first elected in 2012 and then reelected in 2016 and 2020. Among her accomplishments with the commissioners court, Daniel lists revamping court management systems, coordinating a multi-county software project, and working on community mental health projects.

According to his website, Metcalf grew up in Dallas, attended SMU, and is now an international business consultant working in various industries. His campaign has focused on lowering taxes and crime.

In Texas, each of the state's 254 counties has a commissioners court of five elected members, including the county judge and four commissioners. The commissioners court is the governing body of the county. It runs the county much like a city council runs a city, overseeing the county hospitals, sheriff's office, and other county offices. County judges are elected countywide and serve four-year terms. Commissioners represent a precinct; two are elected every two years on staggered four-year terms.