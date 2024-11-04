Price, Daniel up for reelection on Dallas County Commissioners Court

Election Day Voting — What to Know
- Election Day Voter Guide: Find out where and when you can vote on Election Day, what's on your ballot and what you'll need to bring to the polls.
- Can I vote early this weekend? Early voting in Texas ended on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. If you didn't vote early, the last chance to vote is on Election Day.
- When is Election Day? Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day. On that day, polls will be open in Texas from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You will be allowed to vote if you're in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- Who or what is on the ballot? Click the links to filter races by category or county: Federal races | State races | Collin County | Dallas County | Denton County | Tarrant County | ISD props | City props
- How many people voted early? More than 1 million people voted early in North Texas. Click here to see daily early voting totals from Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties and compare them to those from previous years.
- How can I vote by mail? The deadline to request a mail-in ballot has passed. Mail-in ballots must be received or postmarked by 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5. More information on voting by mail in Texas is here.
Results will be available on this page on election night.
Two of the four Dallas County Commissioners Court seats are up for reelection on Tuesday, but only one is contested.
In Precinct 3, Democrat John Wiley Price is running unopposed. In Precinct 1, Democrat Theresa Marie Daniel seeks a fourth term representing Balch Springs, Dallas, Garland, and Mesquite and is running against Republican Jason Metcalf.
Daniel was first elected in 2012 and then reelected in 2016 and 2020. Among her accomplishments with the commissioners court, Daniel lists revamping court management systems, coordinating a multi-county software project, and working on community mental health projects.
According to his website, Metcalf grew up in Dallas, attended SMU, and is now an international business consultant working in various industries. His campaign has focused on lowering taxes and crime.
In Texas, each of the state's 254 counties has a commissioners court of five elected members, including the county judge and four commissioners. The commissioners court is the governing body of the county. It runs the county much like a city council runs a city, overseeing the county hospitals, sheriff's office, and other county offices. County judges are elected countywide and serve four-year terms. Commissioners represent a precinct; two are elected every two years on staggered four-year terms.