Retiring members leave two seats open on Tarrant County Commissioners Court

By Frank Heinz and Sara Diaz-Maldonado

Tarrant County Commissioner Court, April 2023
With the retirement of longtime commissioners Roy Charles Brooks and Gary Fickes, two seats are opening on the Tarrant County Commissioners Court.

Brooks, a Democrat representing Precinct 1, has been a county commissioner for 20 years. Fickes, a Republican representing Precinct 3, has been on the commissioners court for 18 years.

In Precinct 1, Brooks' executive administrator Roderick Miles is running to fill his seat. He's being challenged by Republican Michael Barber, who, according to his website, is a retired Fort Worth police officer and small business owner who has also worked various positions for the Tarrant County Republican Party.

In Precinct 3, former Texas Rep. Matt Krause, who represented Dist. 93 for 10 years is running against Laura Leeman, a small business owner new to politics.

In Texas, each of the state's 254 counties has a commissioners court of five elected members, including the county judge and four commissioners. The commissioners court is the governing body of the county. It runs the county much like a city council runs a city, overseeing the county hospitals, sheriff's office, and other county offices. County judges are elected countywide and serve four-year terms. Commissioners represent a precinct; two are elected every two years on staggered four-year terms.

