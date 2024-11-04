Election Day Voting — What to Know
- Election Day Voter Guide: Learn where and when you can vote on Election Day, what's on your ballot, and what you'll need to bring to the polls.
- When is Election Day? Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day. On that day, polls will be open in Texas from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You will be allowed to vote if you're in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- Who or what is on the ballot? Click the links to filter races by category or county: Federal races | State races | Collin County | Dallas County | Denton County | Tarrant County | ISD props | City props
- How many people voted early? More than 1 million people voted early in North Texas. Click here to see daily early voting totals from Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties and compare them to those from previous years.
- How can I vote by mail? The deadline to request a mail-in ballot has passed. Mail-in ballots must be received or postmarked by 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5. More information on voting by mail in Texas is here.
Results will be available on this page on election night.
With the retirement of longtime commissioners Roy Charles Brooks and Gary Fickes, two seats are opening on the Tarrant County Commissioners Court.
Brooks, a Democrat representing Precinct 1, has been a county commissioner for 20 years. Fickes, a Republican representing Precinct 3, has been on the commissioners court for 18 years.
In Precinct 1, Brooks' executive administrator Roderick Miles is running to fill his seat. He's being challenged by Republican Michael Barber, who, according to his website, is a retired Fort Worth police officer and small business owner who has also worked various positions for the Tarrant County Republican Party.
In Precinct 3, former Texas Rep. Matt Krause, who represented Dist. 93 for 10 years is running against Laura Leeman, a small business owner new to politics.
In Texas, each of the state's 254 counties has a commissioners court of five elected members, including the county judge and four commissioners. The commissioners court is the governing body of the county. It runs the county much like a city council runs a city, overseeing the county hospitals, sheriff's office, and other county offices. County judges are elected countywide and serve four-year terms. Commissioners represent a precinct; two are elected every two years on staggered four-year terms.