Three North Texas seats on Texas State Board of Education to be decided Tuesday

Eight seats on the Texas State Board of Education, including three in North Texas, are up for reelection on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

North Texas is represented on the State Board of Education by four districts, 11-14. Three of those seats, 11-13, are up for reelection.

In District 11, Rayna Glasser (D), Brandon Hall (R), and Hunter Crow (G) are running to fill the seat long held by former Castleberry High School teacher Pat Hardy, who lost her March Republican primary to Hall.

In District 12, incumbent Pam Little (R) faces George King (D).

In District 13, Democrat Tiffany Clark is running unopposed to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of board member Aicha Davis, who quit to run for Texas House District 109. Davis was elected to the school board in 2022, and her four-year term began in January 2023.

District 14 board member Evelyn Brooks has a four-year term that expires on Jan. 1, 2027.

Elsewhere in the state, in District 1, Gustavo Reveles (D) and Michael "Travis" Stevens (R) hope to fill the seat being vacated by Melissa Ortega, who did not seek reelection.

In District 3 and District 4, incumbent Democrats Marisa Perez-Diza and Staci Childs run unopposed.

In Central Texas's District 10, incumbent Republican Tom Maynard is running against Democrat Raquel Sáenz Ortiz, and in West District 15, incumbent Republican Aaron Kinsey is being challenged by Democrat Morgan Kirkpatrick and Libertarian Jack Westbrook.

The Texas State Board of Education is the policy-making body of the Texas Education Agency (TEA), which coordinates all public educational activities and services for K-12 schools. Members of the 15-seat board serve staggered two-year and four-year terms.

"The SBOE approves, on the recommendation of the commissioner of education, the plan of organization; adopts policies, rules, and regulations; approves budgets; executes contracts for the purchase of textbooks and instructional materials as recommended by the commissioner; directs the investment of the Permanent School Fund; passes on appeals made from the decisions of the commissioner; reviews the educational needs of the state; and evaluates programs under the direction of TEA."