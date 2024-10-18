Decision 2024

What's on the ballot in Tarrant County for the Nov. 5 election?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5. Results will be updated throughout the night and into Wednesday morning

By NBCDFW Staff

Below is a comprehensive listing of races in Tarrant County that will be held during the Nov. 5, 2024, general election. Results will be available here on election night.

TARRANT COUNTY RACES

  • District Judge - 213th District
  • Criminal District Judge - Court 2
  • Tarrant Co. Sheriff
  • Tarrant Co. Tax Assessor-Collector
  • Tarrant Co. Commissioner - Pct. 1
  • Tarrant Co. Commissioner - Pct. 3
  • Tarrant Co. Constable - Pct. 2
  • Tarrant Co. Constable - Pct. 7
  • Birdville ISD - Proposition A - Multi-purpose Facilities
  • Grapevine-Colleyville ISD - Prop. A - Tax Rate
  • Northwest ISD - Proposition A - Tax Rate
  • Burleson - Proposition A - Alcohol Sales
  • Mansfield - Proposition A - Alcohol Sales
  • Lake Worth ISD - School Board - Place 7
  • White Settlement - City Council - Place 4
  • White Settlement - City Council - Place 5

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Nov. 1. Visit our voter guide here.

