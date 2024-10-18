What's on the ballot in Tarrant County for the Nov. 5 election?

Below is a comprehensive listing of races in Tarrant County that will be held during the Nov. 5, 2024, general election. Results will be available here on election night.

TARRANT COUNTY RACES

District Judge - 213th District

Criminal District Judge - Court 2

Tarrant Co. Sheriff

Tarrant Co. Tax Assessor-Collector

Tarrant Co. Commissioner - Pct. 1

Tarrant Co. Commissioner - Pct. 3

Tarrant Co. Constable - Pct. 2

Tarrant Co. Constable - Pct. 7

Birdville ISD - Proposition A - Multi-purpose Facilities

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD - Prop. A - Tax Rate

Northwest ISD - Proposition A - Tax Rate

Burleson - Proposition A - Alcohol Sales

Mansfield - Proposition A - Alcohol Sales

Lake Worth ISD - School Board - Place 7

White Settlement - City Council - Place 4

White Settlement - City Council - Place 5

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Nov. 1. Visit our voter guide here.