Couple warns of unprovoked shooting in traffic jam in Fort Worth

A couple in Tarrant County is sharing their terrifying experience while driving earlier this week.

Bullets began flying at their truck in traffic. It was hit several times, including on the driver’s side door, and the couple says the whole thing was unprovoked.

The couple asked not to be identified out of fear for their safety.

“She’s everything to me,” said the husband.

His wife was behind the wheel on Monday afternoon. He was in the passenger seat, and their 16-year-old daughter was in the back. They were headed home from the grocery store shortly after 5 p.m.

They heard about bad traffic from a fatal accident on I-20 near I-820 E and decided to take a different route than usual.

They say they took Rosedale Street, which was also packed with cars, and when they had to merge to a single lane because of a disabled vehicle, the wife says things took a turn.

“Everybody was getting in real smooth,” she said. “Then we cleared the accident, and then boom, boom, boom, boom, and, you know, I thought it was something wrong with the car, and no, it was somebody shooting at us.”

She says she pulled their truck over, and the cranberry red sedan, where the bullets came from, also stopped on the opposite side of the road just ahead of them.

“I don’t have to think about that anymore. I’m not going to. But yeah, for those seconds it was like, how to get out of this? And there’s no way out,” she recalled.

She says the car did a U-turn across the median and left.

They called the police and later found three bullet holes in their truck.

One of the bullets entered the driver’s side door, exited on the opposite side, then passed through the base of the driver’s seat just inches from where she was sitting.

She says the bullet struck a bag of tortilla chips on the floor of the backseat at the feet of their 16-year-old daughter.

“To me, that’s God. He’s always looking out for me,” she said.

Another bullet hit above the back tire, and a third round is still lodged in the gas tank.

“The ability that something goes so fast, and we weren’t doing anything,” said the husband, dumbfounded.

It’s a close call they’re warning others about, out of concern that it won’t be the last.

“I don’t believe it’s a one-time thing,” she said.

Fort Worth police say they are investigating, and no arrests have been made.