What federal races are on the ballot in Texas for the Nov. 5 election?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5. Results will be updated throughout the night and into Wednesday morning

By NBCDFW Staff

Below is a comprehensive listing of federal races in Texas that will be held during the Nov. 5, 2024, general election. Results will be available here on election night.

PRESIDENT

President - U.S
President - Texas only

U.S. SENATE

U.S. Senate

U.S. HOUSE

U.S. House - District 3
U.S. House - District 4
U.S. House - District 5
U.S. House - District 6
U.S. House - District 12
U.S. House - District 24
U.S. House - District 26
U.S. House - District 30
U.S. House - District 31
U.S. House - District 32
U.S. House - District 33

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Nov. 1. Visit our voter guide here.

