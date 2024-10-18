Below is a comprehensive listing of federal races in Texas that will be held during the Nov. 5, 2024, general election. Results will be available here on election night.
PRESIDENT
President - U.S
President - Texas only
U.S. SENATE
Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
U.S. Senate
U.S. HOUSE
U.S. House - District 3
U.S. House - District 4
U.S. House - District 5
U.S. House - District 6
U.S. House - District 12
U.S. House - District 24
U.S. House - District 26
U.S. House - District 30
U.S. House - District 31
U.S. House - District 32
U.S. House - District 33
To filter races, click the following categories: All races | Federal races | Statewide races | Collin County | Dallas County | Denton County | Tarrant County
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Nov. 1. Visit our voter guide here.