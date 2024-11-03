Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree faces former Dallas cop in race for third term

Election Day Voting — What to Know
- Election Day Voter Guide: Find out where and when you can vote on Election Day, what's on your ballot and what you'll need to bring to the polls.
- Can I vote early this weekend? Early voting in Texas ended on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. If you didn't vote early, the last chance to vote is on Election Day.
- When is Election Day? Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day. On that day, polls will be open in Texas from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You will be allowed to vote if you're in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- Who or what is on the ballot? Click the links to filter races by category or county: Federal races | State races | Collin County | Dallas County | Denton County | Tarrant County | ISD props | City props
- How many people voted early? More than 1 million people voted early in North Texas. Click here to see daily early voting totals from Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties and compare them to those from previous years.
- How can I vote by mail? The deadline to request a mail-in ballot has passed. Mail-in ballots must be received or postmarked by 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5. More information on voting by mail in Texas is here.
Results will be available on this page on election night.
Former Texas Ranger and current Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree is seeking a third term.
The Republican sheriff is facing off this year against Democrat Fredrick Bishop, an Army veteran who attended Denton High School and spent two decades with the Dallas Police Department.
Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
Murphree's first two elections were one-sided affairs. According to Denton County Elections, in 2016, against Randy Butler, Murphree won 79.84% of the vote. Seeking reelection in 2020, Murphree won 94.34% of the vote in his race against Freya Odinsdottir.
Both Murphree and Bishop were unopposed in their respective March primaries.
Bishop is running for office for the first time, promising "Fairness, Integrity, and Teamwork."
"I will be a sheriff committed to the issues that affect Denton County and focused on the way a county office can solve them. The pillars of my campaign have been fairness, integrity and teamwork. You will be treated fairly. You will have access to your county law enforcement, and everyone who hopes for a safer Denton County will be a part of this team."