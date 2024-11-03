Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree faces former Dallas cop in race for third term

Results will be available on this page on election night.

Former Texas Ranger and current Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree is seeking a third term.

The Republican sheriff is facing off this year against Democrat Fredrick Bishop, an Army veteran who attended Denton High School and spent two decades with the Dallas Police Department.

Murphree's first two elections were one-sided affairs. According to Denton County Elections, in 2016, against Randy Butler, Murphree won 79.84% of the vote. Seeking reelection in 2020, Murphree won 94.34% of the vote in his race against Freya Odinsdottir.

Both Murphree and Bishop were unopposed in their respective March primaries.

Bishop is running for office for the first time, promising "Fairness, Integrity, and Teamwork."

"I will be a sheriff committed to the issues that affect Denton County and focused on the way a county office can solve them. The pillars of my campaign have been fairness, integrity and teamwork. You will be treated fairly. You will have access to your county law enforcement, and everyone who hopes for a safer Denton County will be a part of this team."