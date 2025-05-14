Olivia Hoey, several of her classmates, and two of her teachers flew into Dallas from Ireland this week. They, along with thousands of other students, packed the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center for the VEX Robotics World Championship.

Tuesday felt like a shock to her system as temperatures climbed into the 90s.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“We stepped outside yesterday, and it was actually a little bit unreal. We walked outside, and it was like walking straight into a furnace. It was not nice,” Hoey said.

However, Wednesday, Hoey said, felt even worse.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“I don’t think any of us were prepared,” Hoey said.

“It’s just like being in an oven,” said Jasmine Matsushita, who is part of the group from Ireland.

They are in town to showcase their robot named Agatha Trunchbull Chickatooie O'Sullivan.

“It would melt,” Hoey said about the robot. “It's made of plastic. Give it like an hour and a bit, and we wouldn't have a robot anymore.”

Thankfully, their time outdoors is limited as the competition is indoors. However, other visitors are choosing to explore tourist destinations in downtown Dallas.

“We did a walking tour,” said Michell Tagovailoa, who lives in North Texas and was exploring with her coworker, Robert Larios.

“We did about a mile and a half one way, and then we're going back,” Larios said. “It's brutal. For it being the very first very hot day of the season, I can only tell you what it's going to be like this summer. It's going to be hot.”

Experts caution about the dangers of heat exposure, especially if a person stops sweating while outdoors.

“If you're not used to the Texas heat, that's really something for you to get used to,” said Dr. Joseph Chang, chief medical officer at Parkland Health. “If you ever stop sweating. And it is 100 degrees outside, that is really bad.”

According to a spokesperson for Parkland, since 2023 they have had more than 200 heat-related emergency room visits. This week, Chang said, they have already treated patients with similar symptoms.

“We know this is coming every single year. Just, this might be a little earlier than we really would like to,” Chang said.

Doctors encourage people to hydrate before, during and after being outdoors to minimize dehydration.

“Before you go out, water is actually the best, okay? Not Gatorade, initially,” Chang said. “You shouldn't start preparing the day before and think that that's going to last… It's really kind of an hour to before to tank yourself up. Now, that said, I'm going to go into full doctor mode here, right? You should be hydrating yourself every day.”

For those who must spend hours outdoors, doctors recommend wearing long sleeves, loose-fitting clothes, a wide-brim hat and resting in the shade.

“As you go outside, minimize how much you're actually in the sun, right? If you can sit in the shade, believe it or not, that can save you up to half a gallon of sweat over an hour,” Chang said.

Symptoms of heat-related illness include dizziness, headache, nausea, rapid heartbeat, heavy sweating, fatigue and muscle cramps.