Live updates: Follow state, county races as Texans head to the polls Tuesday

Election Day Voting — What to Know
- Election Day Voter Guide: Learn where and when you can vote on Election Day, what's on your ballot, and what you'll need to bring to the polls.
- When is Election Day? Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day. On that day, polls will be open in Texas from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You will be allowed to vote if you're in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- Who or what is on the ballot? Click the links to filter races by category or county: Federal races | State races | Collin County | Dallas County | Denton County | Tarrant County | ISD props | City props
- How many people voted early? More than 1 million people voted early in North Texas. Click here to see daily early voting totals from Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties and compare them to those from previous years.
- How can I vote by mail? The deadline to request a mail-in ballot has passed. Mail-in ballots must be received or postmarked by 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5. More information on voting by mail in Texas is here.
