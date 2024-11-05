Decision 2024
Live Updates

Live updates: Follow state, county races as Texans head to the polls Tuesday

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you're in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote. Follow live updates and eventual results here.

By NBCDFW Staff

Election Day Voting — What to Know

NBC 5 will bring you complete results from North Texas and around the state and country with continuing coverage on-air, online, and on streaming platforms. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, watch live above or on your TV.

Follow live updates throughout Election Day and night in the live blog below.

DECISION 2024

Decision 2024 Oct 18

Voter Guide: Nov. 5, 2024 general election

Decision 2024 Oct 18

See all races North Texans are voting for in the Nov. 5 election

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What federal races are on the ballot in Texas for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What state races are on the ballot in Texas for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What's on the ballot in Dallas County for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What's on the ballot in Denton County for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What's on the ballot in Collin County for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 Oct 18

What's on the ballot in Tarrant County for the Nov. 5 election?

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us