Craddick runs for third term as commissioner with Railroad Commission of Texas

Results will be available on this page on election night.

Christi Craddick, chairman of the Railroad Commission of Texas, is facing three challengers as she seeks a third term on Tuesday as a commissioner in the state's oldest regulatory agency.

Craddick was first elected a commissioner in 2012 and was reelected in 2018. She is one of three commissioners elected statewide, including Wayne Christian (elected 2016, reelected 2022) and Jim Wright (elected 2020), who serve staggered six-year terms. Every two years, the commissioners choose a chairman from among their ranks.

Craddick is being challenged in the general election by Katherine Culbert, an oil and gas process safety engineer; Hawk Dunlap, a well control specialist; and Eddie Espinoza, a retired teacher and activist.

According to the agency's website, the Railroad Commission of Texas "is the state agency with primary regulatory jurisdiction over the oil and natural gas industry, pipeline transporters, natural gas and hazardous liquid pipeline industry, natural gas utilities, the LP-gas industry, and coal and uranium surface mining operations."

The Railroad Commission of Texas has no jurisdiction or authority over railroads despite the name. The agency is the oldest regulatory agency in the state and was established in 1891 to "prevent discrimination in railroad charges and establish reasonable tariffs." The agency's responsibilities over the railroad were transferred to other agencies over time, with the last of their functions transferred to the Texas Department of Transportation in 2005.