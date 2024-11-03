Craddick runs for third term as commissioner with Railroad Commission of Texas

Election Day Voting — What to Know
- Election Day Voter Guide: Find out where and when you can vote on Election Day, what's on your ballot and what you'll need to bring to the polls.
- Can I vote early this weekend? Early voting in Texas ended on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. If you didn't vote early, the last chance to vote is on Election Day.
- When is Election Day? Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day. On that day, polls will be open in Texas from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You will be allowed to vote if you're in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- Who or what is on the ballot? Click the links to filter races by category or county: Federal races | State races | Collin County | Dallas County | Denton County | Tarrant County | ISD props | City props
- How many people voted early? More than 1 million people voted early in North Texas. Click here to see daily early voting totals from Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties and compare them to those from previous years.
- How can I vote by mail? The deadline to request a mail-in ballot has passed. Mail-in ballots must be received or postmarked by 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5. More information on voting by mail in Texas is here.
Results will be available on this page on election night.
Christi Craddick, chairman of the Railroad Commission of Texas, is facing three challengers as she seeks a third term on Tuesday as a commissioner in the state's oldest regulatory agency.
Craddick was first elected a commissioner in 2012 and was reelected in 2018. She is one of three commissioners elected statewide, including Wayne Christian (elected 2016, reelected 2022) and Jim Wright (elected 2020), who serve staggered six-year terms. Every two years, the commissioners choose a chairman from among their ranks.
Craddick is being challenged in the general election by Katherine Culbert, an oil and gas process safety engineer; Hawk Dunlap, a well control specialist; and Eddie Espinoza, a retired teacher and activist.
According to the agency's website, the Railroad Commission of Texas "is the state agency with primary regulatory jurisdiction over the oil and natural gas industry, pipeline transporters, natural gas and hazardous liquid pipeline industry, natural gas utilities, the LP-gas industry, and coal and uranium surface mining operations."
The Railroad Commission of Texas has no jurisdiction or authority over railroads despite the name. The agency is the oldest regulatory agency in the state and was established in 1891 to "prevent discrimination in railroad charges and establish reasonable tariffs." The agency's responsibilities over the railroad were transferred to other agencies over time, with the last of their functions transferred to the Texas Department of Transportation in 2005.