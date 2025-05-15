Dallas Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy in the April 30 shooting death of a homeless woman outside an East Oak Cliff strip mall.

The suspect is charged with murder but is not being identified due to his age.

The shooting happened overnight on April 30 in the Lancaster Kiest Shopping Center in East Oak Cliff and was captured on surveillance video.

According to police, the victim, identified as 60-year-old Marie Brooks, was preparing to settle in for the night outside a store in the strip mall.

Grainy video shows the suspect walking by the victim, turning back toward her, uncovering her and opening fire.

Brooks suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, said police.

NBC 5 spoke with unsheltered individuals outside an adult day center on the opposite side of the shopping center.

“I wouldn’t treat a dog that way and you know, it’s sad because the lady wasn’t doing nothing,” said a man NBC 5 will identify only by his first name, Larry.

Brooks, NBC 5 found, was known to many people. From the most vulnerable to those who help the city’s homeless.

“She was a good woman,” said another unsheltered woman, NBC 5 will only call her by her first name, Misty. “She would do anything for people.”

“It broke our hearts,” said Ed Johnson of Our Calling in Dallas. “Ms. Brooks was a part of our neighbors that came in throughout the years to be serviced by us.”

Johnson confirms Brooks frequented the shelter and resource center over the past several years.

Unsheltered individuals are sometimes targeted by criminals.

Johnson says about five unsheltered individuals are lost every week in Dallas for various reasons, including incidents involving violence.

“It’s not an uncommon occurrence, unfortunately, and this is why we exist to help individuals get off the streets,” said Johnson. “Part of the most vulnerable demographic are women, which is why we have a women’s center here where we try to serve them and get them off the street.”

One day after releasing the surveillance video, Dallas PD arrested the alleged shooter, who is 15 years old.

A motive is not yet known.

The teen is charged with murder and is being held in the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center.