Get ready for NAMIWalks North Texas

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and NAMI North Texas can’t wait to see you at NAMIWalks North Texas on Saturday, May 17 at Grandscape in The Colony. You can walk or run a 5K or 1-mile route.

The event will also have a resource fair, kid-and-pet friendly activities and more! NBC 5 News Anchor Brittney Johnson returns as the honorary chair of the event.

NAMI is the National Alliance on Mental Illness and walks to promote awareness of mental health and reduce stigma, provide free programs and assistance, and build community. The North Texas walk goes beyond raising money to provide these programs, serving as a community gathering and uniting individuals and organizations to support mental health initiatives in our community.

Register to walk by clicking HERE.

You can volunteer or donate to help NAMIWalks North Texas by clicking HERE.

NAMIWalks North Texas

Saturday, May 17

8:00 a.m. – Opening Ceremony

8:30 a.m. – Walk/Run Begins



Grandscape

Grandscape Blvd.

The Colony

