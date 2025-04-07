Two people dead, one injured in suspected murder-suicide, Dallas Police say

Dallas Police continue to investigate a homicide that left two people dead and another person in critical condition early Sunday morning.

Police said a woman died from her injuries and another is in critical condition after a man shot both people before he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officers responded to the 13300 block of Emily Road in Dallas at about 6:05 a.m. to reports of a disturbance, Dallas Police said in a news release.

Police said one of the victims, 54-year-old Maria Hernandez, died at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Detectives said William Calderon, 35, shot both people before turning the gun on himself and dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Detective J. Morgan, #9739, at 214-425-9905 or jake.morgan@dallaspolice.gov.