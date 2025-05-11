Dallas

Motorcyclist loses control leaving two dead, one injured, Dallas Police say

By NBCDFW Staff

A motorcycle hit two children on Saturday night, according to police.

Dallas Police received a call at approximately 6 p.m. about an accident on Lancaster Road.

Preliminary investigation determined a motorcyclist lost control and struck two children under the age of 10, according to a statement from police.

The motorcyclist and one child died at the scene. Dallas-Fire Rescue transported the other child to the hospital, and their condition is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

Dallas
