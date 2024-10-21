How to vote by mail in Texas for the November 2024 election

Early Voting -- What to Know Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5; polls will be open in Texas from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You'll be allowed to vote if you're in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

: Find key dates, how to check your voter status, how to find out where and when you can vote early and on Election Day, and what you'll need to bring with you to the polls. Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday, Nov. 1. Click here for early voting hours and locations for Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties.

runs from Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday, Nov. 1. Click here for early voting hours and locations for Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is Friday, Oct. 25.

Click the links to filter races by category or county to see who is on the ballot. Federal races | State races | Collin County | Dallas County | Denton County | Tarrant County

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) dramatically reduced the number of locations across the state that can accept a handed-in absentee ballot to ensure that poll watchers had adequate access to each location. Beginning in October 2020, mail ballots delivered in person by eligible voters can only be delivered to one location in each Texas county — each county's early voting clerk designates that location.

You may only hand-deliver your envelope, you may not deliver a ballot for another individual, and you must bring ID.

To qualify for a mail-in ballot in Texas, voters must be away from their county of residence on Election Day and during the early voting period; sick or disabled; confined in jail but otherwise eligible to vote; or 65 years old or older.

Absentee voters must also include their Texas driver's license number, Texas DPS-issued ICN or ECN, or the last four digits of their Social Security number, whichever matches their voter record, or a statement that they have not been issued any of those forms of ID.

The last day to apply for an Absentee Ballot is Friday, Oct. 25 (received, not postmarked). Absentee ballots may be submitted in person at any time as long as they are received by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots that are mailed in must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

In Tarrant County, absentee ballots can be dropped off in person at the Tarrant County Elections Administration office at 2700 Premier Street during regular business hours. The ballot may also be hand-delivered on Election Day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Voters delivering a ballot on Election Day must bring ID and they can only hand-deliver their ballot. They are not allowed to deliver ballots for others. Ballots may also be delivered to the clerk via a common or contract carrier. Read more on the Tarrant County website.

In Dallas County, absentee ballots can be dropped off at the Early Voting Clerk's Office at 1520 Round Table Drive. A full schedule, with extended hours, is available on DallasCountyVotes.org. Voters delivering a ballot on Election Day must bring IDs, and they can only hand-deliver their ballots. They are not allowed to deliver ballots for others. Ballots may also be delivered to the clerk via a common or contract carrier.

In Denton County, absentee ballots can be dropped off at the Early Voting Clerk's Office at 701 Kimberly Drive. Ballots may be hand-delivered during regular business hours. You may only hand-deliver your own envelope and not the ballot for another individual, and you must bring your ID. Ballots may also be delivered to the clerk via a common or contract carrier. Read more on the Denton County website.

, absentee ballots can be dropped off at the Early Voting Clerk's Office at 701 Kimberly Drive. Ballots may be hand-delivered during regular business hours. You may only hand-deliver your own envelope and not the ballot for another individual, and you must bring your ID. Ballots may also be delivered to the clerk via a common or contract carrier. Read more on the Denton County website. In Collin County, absentee ballots can be dropped off at the Elections Department at 2010 Redbud Boulevard, Suite 102, during regular business hours. More information can be found on the Collin County website. You may only hand-deliver your own envelope and not for another individual, and you must bring your ID. Ballots may also be delivered to the clerk via a common or contract carrier.

HOW DO I CHECK TO SEE IF MY MAIL-IN BALLOT HAS BEEN RECEIVED?

If you want to verify whether your mail-in or in-person ballot has been received, you can track it on the Texas Secretary of State website. Ballots mailed in may take a few days to appear on the website.

