What is a poll watcher in Texas elections?

Early Voting -- What to Know Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5; polls will be open in Texas from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You'll be allowed to vote if you're in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Click the links to filter races by category or county to see who is on the ballot. Federal races | State races | Collin County | Dallas County | Denton County | Tarrant County

A poll watcher is a person appointed to observe the conduct of an election on behalf of a candidate, political party, or the proponents or opponents of a particular measure. Their role in an election is established by Chapter 33 of the Texas Election Code, and they must adhere to specific rules for observing at polling locations.

The primary duty of a poll watcher is to observe the conduct of the election at the location where the watcher has been appointed. A watcher may point out to an election judge or clerk any observed irregularity or violation of the Texas Election Code. However, if the clerk refers the watcher to the judge, the watcher may not discuss the matter further with the clerk unless the presiding judge invites the discussion.

A poll watcher must have a certificate of appointment that includes their name, address, information on who appointed them and the precinct in which they are permitted to serve.

Poll watchers cannot be current candidates or elected officials.

Poll watchers are not allowed to engage or talk to voters in any manner about the election.

No more than two poll watchers may be at any particular polling place at any given time.

Poll watchers cannot talk with an election officer regarding the election except to call attention to an irregularity or violation.

The watcher cannot reveal information about voters or the votes before the polls close or face possible criminal charges.

A poll watcher can witness the installation of voting equipment and observe the securing of equipment before the election.

A poll watcher can observe any activity conducted at the location and sit or stand conveniently near the election officials to observe the election activities, but they are not allowed to go into voting booths with voters while they are marking their ballot.

Poll watchers are permitted to observe election officials' assistance to voters and inspect the ballot before it's deposited in the ballot box to determine whether it was prepared according to the voter's wishes.

Poll watchers are permitted to inspect the returns and other records prepared by election officials. They are also allowed to observe the tallying and counting of votes to verify that they are tallied and read correctly.

Poll watchers may also be on the lookout for illegal activities, including but not limited to electioneering, loitering, voters attempting to vote without identification, and others attempting to coerce or bribe voters.

The Texas Poll Watchers Guide can be found in this document from the Texas Secretary of State.

