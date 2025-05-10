Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, a car barreled through a Dallas traffic roundabout, sailing through the air and crashing into a townhome.

“I heard the noises, the car screech, screeching tires, and jumped up and saw the car rolling into our building,” said Taylor Smith.

Smith said it was an all-too-familiar sight.

His neighbor’s home marked the third hit in two years.

Next door, a home in a nearly identical crash in February is still boarded up.

“It’s just a matter of when the next one will happen is what we’re feeling right now,” he said.

Texas Department of Transportation data shows at least five crashes in the immediate area of the roundabout since it was constructed.

In a statement to NBC 5, Councilman Chad West said in part, “I am deeply concerned about another scary crash on Tyler Street last night. One of my top priorities as Council Member is making our streets safer. My office has been working with adjacent neighbors and Transportation and Public Works Department staff since February on this location.”

Friday morning, his staff met with neighbors near the crash site in a meeting that was scheduled before Thursday night’s crash.

“It shows the urgency that’s needed,” said Smith.

Smith said he’s asked for water-filled barriers to be placed between the roundabout and their homes.

West said he’s demanded that city transportation staff order them by next week. If they don’t, he said he’ll work on an alternative path to get them installed.

His office said its considering long term improvements that include new reflective signage, vertical bollards, building up the roundabout and curb and adding a sculpture to the center with light and reflective elements.

They’re also considering raising pedestrian crossings that would double as speed bumps.

The city is studying speed data to determine the best times to increase police enforcement, with West’s office pointing out that many of the crashes have been caused by reckless driving.

“We really love the community and where we live. We’re proud of being in this area. We just want to feel safe as well,” said Smith.

Smith said his neighbor wasn’t home at the time of the crash.

Dallas Police said the driver was cited for not having a driver's license.