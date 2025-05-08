Want a Happy Meal? Ring the bell: Virginia McDonald's now has 21+ policy for indoor dining

Imagine it's lunch time. You're hungry, ready to get a nice juicy burger and some hot fries at McDonald's. So you head to a location in the Franconia area of Fairfax County, Virginia.

That's when you notice the doorbell — and a sign explaining why they're asking you to ring it before going inside.

It's part of a new policy at that location, stating that any customers who want to eat inside must be at least 21 years old.

Video obtained by NBC Washington shows a melee inside the location last week.

The McDonald's is down the street from Thomas Edison High School, and workers inside said young people, including some from the school, can be seen fighting and standing on tables and heard cursing in the video.

"These kids are off the chain. They have no respect, no discipline," said Stacey, a customer. "And it seem like how they acting, their parents are allowing them to act."

Managers of the McDonald's said those actions and other incidents led to the policy and the sign on the door on Monday.

"Due to repeated incidents of student violence, the location is temporarily closed for dine-in service to anyone under 21 years of age," the sign says.

Stacey said she and her grandkids, stopped by the Golden Arches location in the past and saw a group of young people disrupting other customers.

"Like we're sitting down eating, y'all smoking, y'all drinking, y'all cussing," Stacey said. "Like, come on, y'all."

She said she's OK with the new rule.

"I understand where they coming from, because that's turning customers away," she said. "If you're here, you're acting up, they losing they business."

Management said adults 21 and up can still enjoy their Big Macs and Happy Meals inside. They may be asked to show ID.

Customers need to ring the doorbell, and a team member will let you inside.

"This McDonald's, I would've never expected it," said Bridget, another customer.

She and other customers said they hope young people understand their actions have consequences.

"It's a company," Bridget said. "It should be a safe establishment for families to enjoy their food. Young people, we can't just ... We want to take that energy and redirect it."

McDonald's shared a statement with NBC Washington about the new policy.

"We love being part of the Edison community and we value each and every customer," the statement reads. "We've enhanced our Franconia Road McDonald's security measures in an effort to promote a safe environment for our customers and staff. This policy was developed in partnership with local school officials with oversight from local law enforcement. This serves as a temporary fix as we work towards a long-term solution for all."

"We thank our community for its support, understanding and patience," the statement ends.

The 21+ policy is in effect Monday through Friday. Parents with kids are still be allowed in, and adult chaperones are allowed to be joined by up to four children.