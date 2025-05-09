New Dallas Chief of Police Daniel Comeaux is pledging to take action on slow police response times in the wake of an ongoing series of reports from NBC 5 Investigates.

On Thursday night, NBC 5 Investigates showed startling video of two 10-year-old boys who were standing on the sidewalk with their bicycles when they were hit by an SUV that jumped a curb. Dallas police confirm it took officers more than four and a half hours to respond to the crash and begin an investigation.

"Right now, we're really doing a deep dive on response times," Comeaux said Friday in an interview with our partners at Telemundo 39.

In Thursday's report, Jeff Hauschild, the father of one of the boys, said his son suffered a concussion and a suspected broken arm in the collision.

Hauschild said firefighters arrived within minutes and treated his son and the injured driver. But Hauschild said they waited for four hours for police to arrive on the scene, leaving him worried that police may have been too late to gather evidence that would help them determine what caused the driver to run off the road.

"We thought maybe [a] medical issue, potentially intoxication, have no clue," Hauschild said.

Dallas police told NBC 5 Investigates that when the first 911 call came in, they had other high-priority calls holding and no officers available to respond.

"Every call is important to those who make the calls. So we're really working hard to make sure our response time is appropriate," Comeaux said.

On Friday, Comeaux said during his first two weeks on the job, he's started digging deeper into what's causing slow responses.

As NBC 5 Investigates has reported, the department's citywide response times for many urgent calls have failed to meet its goals. Some of those response times are more than 90 minutes for calls the department aims to answer in 12 minutes.

"Now we're doing a data dive and we're doing data dives like we haven't done before. I'm requesting all types of information on response times and the prioritization of calls so we can properly redirect, possibly, resources in certain areas to make sure that our response times go down," Comeaux said.

The chief said he would also address another problem highlighted in our report about the crash involving the two boys. Dallas firefighters said they were tied up at the scene for four and a half hours waiting for police to show up because Dallas Fire-Rescue policy stipulates that firefighters remain at the scene until police take over.

"Well, it's something that myself and Chief Ball will look into and we're gonna make sure that we do the right thing by Dallas," Comeaux said.

The Dallas Police Department is working to hire 300 additional police officers, and Comeaux said that adding that many officers will also help response times. But new numbers the department released Friday show that almost five months into the year, the department has hired 158 new officers but lost 86—so they are losing more than one officer for every two they hire.

Comeaux said Friday he will first try to recruit more experienced officers from smaller cities, hoping they'll be attracted to big-city opportunities and a chance to rise up the ranks more quickly.

The Dallas City Council's Public Safety Committee will meet on Monday to discuss hiring and other issues with the police department.

If you have found yourself waiting for police to arrive, and can safely send us photos, videos, or information, we would like to hear from you at: iSee@nbcdfw.com. We want to know more about what's happening in your neighborhood as we continue to track this problem.