Boeing machinists reject new labor contract extending more than 5-week strike

- Boeing machinists walked off the job on Sept. 13 after overwhelmingly rejecting an earlier proposal.
- The labor deal includes 35% raises, a $7,000 ratification bonus, increased 401(k) contributions and other changes.
- Getting to a deal and ending the strike is new CEO Kelly Ortberg's priority, as Boeing will continue to burn cash through 2025.
Boeing machinists rejected a new labor deal that included 35% wage increases over four years, their union said Wednesday, extending a more than five-week strike that has halted most of the company's aircraft production, which is centered in the Seattle area.
This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.
Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
Also on CNBC
Copyright CNBC