Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Boeing machinists reject new labor contract extending more than 5-week strike

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

People hold sings during a strike rally for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) at the Seattle Union Hall in Seattle, Washington, on October 15, 2024.
Jason Redmond | AFP | Getty Images
  • Boeing machinists walked off the job on Sept. 13 after overwhelmingly rejecting an earlier proposal.
  • The labor deal includes 35% raises, a $7,000 ratification bonus, increased 401(k) contributions and other changes.
  • Getting to a deal and ending the strike is new CEO Kelly Ortberg's priority, as Boeing will continue to burn cash through 2025.

Boeing machinists rejected a new labor deal that included 35% wage increases over four years, their union said Wednesday, extending a more than five-week strike that has halted most of the company's aircraft production, which is centered in the Seattle area.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us