How to get a free ride to vote on Election Day

Need a lift to go vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5?

Studies have shown that a lack of access to a car can hinder voting. Most North Texas transit operators will give free rides to the polls to encourage as many people as possible to vote. Rideshare operators Uber and Lyft are also helping by offering discounted rides to polling locations.

The list of free and discounted rides is below.

DART

Dallas Area Rapid Transit provides free transportation to polling locations for the Nov. 5 election. Voters can ride at no charge on all DART buses, trains, GoLink, the Dallas Streetcar, Paratransit Services and the TRE between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station. Customers must show a valid voter registration card to ride for free on Election Day. GoLink riders can use promo code VOTEPRES at checkout for a complimentary Adult Local Day Pass in the DART GoPass app on Nov. 5. You can learn more at dart.org/vote.

TRINITY METRO

Trinity Metro will offer free rides for voting on all local services on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5. Customers who are riding to or from the polls are eligible for free rides on Trinity Metro buses, Trinity Metro On-Demand rideshare services (including paratransit) and Trinity Metro TEXRail. Free rides also include Trinity Railway Express stations in Tarrant County, including CentrePort. To get a free ride, customers should notify their driver or train conductor that they are traveling to or from a voting location.

DCTA

The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) will be providing free rides to the polls on Election Day via train, bus and GoZone.

STAR TRANSIT

STAR Transit offers free, round-trip rides to local polling places for early and Election Day voting. Free early voting service will be available on weekdays across the entire STAR Transit service area from Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday, Nov. 1. In Balch Springs, Mesquite, and Terrell only, free early voting service is also available on Saturday, Oct. 26. Free service to the polls is available across the entire service area on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Uber

Uber is offering discounted rides on Election Day. The rideshare company said when riders open their apps on Election Day, they'll see a "Go Vote!" button on the home screen. Tapping the button allows a rider to find their nearest polling place (where available) and book a discounted ride to save up to 50% off a single ride, up to $10. Since they know you'll be up late, Uber also offers a 25% discount on food orders on election night. See the specifics from Uber here.

Lyft

Rideshare operator Lyft is also offering discounted rides on Election Day. Lyft said riders using the discount code VOTE24 can get 50% off a ride (up to $10) on or before Nov. 5. The code is good from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. and can be used on rideshare, bikeshare or a scooter ride. Lyft said they've helped deliver three million voters to the polls over the years and hopes to increase their ride volume by 25% this election cycle. Lyft has more on their Election Day plans and app features here.