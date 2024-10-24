Warriors' Steph Curry debuts ‘Gold Medal' Olympics shoe in season opener

Steph Curry certainly knows how to make an entrance.

The Warriors star debuted some flashy new kicks before Wednesday's 2024-25 NBA season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers, rocking new Curry 12s that celebrate his Olympic gold medal win in Paris over the summer.

Steph's new kicks are as good as gold 🏅 pic.twitter.com/CD9kzUGVs1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 24, 2024

The shoes are the new “Gold Medal” PE of the Curry 12, per NBA footwear reporter Nick DePaula, and feature American flag insoles and the names of Curry's family members along the midfoot. DePaula shared that Curry Brand gifted the Warriors star with the sneakers and mini-shoes for the entire Curry family Tuesday night.

EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Curry is warming up in a “Gold Medal” PE of the Curry 12 to celebrate his first Olympic Gold Medal this summer.🏅 pic.twitter.com/v6EeLztaWj — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 24, 2024

The details. @StephenCurry30’s “Gold Medal” Curry 12 PE feature American flag insoles and his family’s names along the midfoot.



Curry Brand gifted him with the sneakers and mini-shoes for the entire Curry family last night. pic.twitter.com/XrJq8tinVs — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 24, 2024

Curry's iconic flurry and Golden Dagger helped lift Team USA over France in the gold medal game back in August. It was Curry's first Olympic Games, and thus the first gold medal of his illustrious career.

The Warriors certainly hope some of Curry's magic from the Olympics carries over into a new NBA season. Golden State seeks a return to championship glory with some new faces in the rotation as the team begins a new campaign against the Blazers at Moda Center.

A fifth Larry O'Brien Trophy sure would look nice alongside Curry's Olympic gold medal -- and his matching shoes.

