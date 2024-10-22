Electronic poll book software issue fix cuts voting wait times in Dallas County

For the most part, early voting has gone smoothly across North Texas.

However, in Dallas County, some voters faced long lines on Monday. Election officials blamed the wait on a software issue, which they said is now fixed.

Some voters reported waiting more than an hour and a half to cast their ballot Monday, but on Tuesday, most voters at the Samuell Grand Rec Center in East Dallas said their wait was around 20 minutes.

Dallas County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia said the software issue with electronic poll books has been fixed.

According to the elections department, on Monday, when voters checked in, some electronic poll books displayed a black screen or error message, and in some cases, they printed the wrong ballot.

This slowed lines at some locations as poll workers had to reboot machines.

Garcia said poll book devices were collected from some of the first locations that reported issues and sent to the vendor, Election Systems & Software, for review.

“We were able to identify the software problem with the vendor, the vendor provided a workaround for that problem, and today everything is running smoothly,” Garcia said. “Some voters did get the wrong ballot and there’s actually no legal remedy for that. We can not go back to a box and pull out a ballot or give a second ballot to a voter. So that’s something that will have to be dealt with after the election if it has an impact or not."

When asked if he felt confident that every vote was being counted, Garcia said yes.

“Absolutely. The problem [Monday] had nothing to do with voting or counting votes,” Garcia said.

In Sunnyvale, the issue prompted the school district to send a message reminding voters to double-check that their bond issue was on the ballot.

Wait times in Dallas County may be a bit longer because the Dallas city residents have 18 charter amendments to review.

Election officials say one of the best things you can do is review your sample ballot online. This way, you'll know your decision before stepping into the voting booth.

Weekends offer the shortest wait times; next week, Dallas County will offer extended early voting hours.