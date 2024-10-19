What are the days and hours for early voting in Dallas County?

Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins Monday, Oct. 21, and runs for two weeks through Friday, Nov. 1.

In Dallas County, early voting will follow the following schedule:

Monday through Friday, Oct. 21-25, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27, from noon until 6 p.m.

Monday through Friday, Oct. 28 - Nov. 1, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Dallas County is part of Texas's Countywide Polling Place Program, meaning voters registered in Dallas County can vote at any polling location in the county.

Dallas County Elections publishes a map of polling locations and wait times here.

DALLAS COUNTY EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS

If you cannot vote early, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.