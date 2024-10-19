Decision 2024

What are the days and hours for early voting in Dallas County?

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Nov. 1

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins Monday, Oct. 21, and runs for two weeks through Friday, Nov. 1.

In Dallas County, early voting will follow the following schedule:

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

  • Monday through Friday, Oct. 21-25, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 27, from noon until 6 p.m.
  • Monday through Friday, Oct. 28 - Nov. 1, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Dallas County is part of Texas's Countywide Polling Place Program, meaning voters registered in Dallas County can vote at any polling location in the county.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Dallas County Elections publishes a map of polling locations and wait times here.

DALLAS COUNTY EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS

If you cannot vote early, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

DECISION 2024

Decision 2024 23 hours ago

How to vote in Texas, including dates, deadlines and mail-in ballots

Decision 2024 23 hours ago

See all races North Texans are voting for in the Nov. 5 election

Decision 2024 23 hours ago

What federal races are on the ballot in Texas for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 23 hours ago

What statewide races are on the ballot in Texas for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 23 hours ago

What's on the ballot in Dallas County for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 23 hours ago

What's on the ballot in Denton County for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 24 hours ago

What's on the ballot in Collin County for the Nov. 5 election?

Decision 2024 24 hours ago

What's on the ballot in Tarrant County for the Nov. 5 election?

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024Dallas County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us