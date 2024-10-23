Ellis County is adding four early voting locations to allow more people to be closer to home when voting early.

The county kicked off early voting Monday with five locations: Waxahachie, Ennis, Midlothian, Palmer, and Red Oak. On Monday, Day 1 of early voting, the Ellis County Elections Department announced that four more locations would be added during the second week of early voting.

Starting Monday, Oct. 28, and running through Friday, Nov. 1, voters can cast ballots at the Knights of Columbus on Broadhead Road in Waxahachie.

On Thursday, Oct. 31, and Friday, Nov. 1, the final two days of early voting, the county elections department will also open locations at the Ferris Public Library on 10th Street, the Italy Community Center on Harpold Street, and the Ovilla City Hall on S. Cockrell Hill Road.

All four new locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

NBC 5 reported that election administrator Jana Onyon said adding the locations for a few days would allow residents who vote early to do so closer to home.

Like many counties across Texas, Ellis County has seen record numbers for the first two days of early voting. The county reported that 9,171 of the 147,616 registered voters voted on Day 1 of early voting, and another 8,550 voted on Day 2.

Ellis County Elections said that when the 954 mail-in ballots they've received are added to the total, nearly 19,000 people have voted. That's 12.65% of the county's registered voters in the first two days of early voting.

The county has also received 47 limited ballots and 32 provisional ballots.

The number of eligible voters has nearly doubled since 2008, when 85,514 registered voters lived in the county. The chart below shows how the number of registered voters in Ellis County has changed over time.