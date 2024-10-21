Texas is the third least safe state to live in America, here's why

In a year marred by escalating gun violence and an alarming number of climate disasters, Texas has been deemed the third least safe state in the U.S., according to a new report by personal-finance website WalletHub.

The study, which seeks to highlight the safest states in America, underscores the significant challenges Texas faces in ensuring the security and well-being of its residents. Overall, the Lone Star State ranked 48th out of 50 states.

What Contributed to Texas’ Low Ranking?

Analysts spanned 52 key metrics to gauge overall safety across the United States. These factors ranged from violent crime rates and traffic fatalities to the financial losses incurred due to climate disasters. Here’s how Texas fared in key areas:

Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita: Texas ranked 33rd in this category, indicating higher-than-average levels of violent crime compared to other states.

Assaults per Capita: Coming in at 32nd, the state also struggled with a high rate of assaults.

Losses from Climate Disasters: Texas ranked 41st, underscoring its vulnerability to costly climate-related events like hurricanes and floods. In 2024 alone, the country has already seen 20 climate disasters, each exceeding $1 billion in damage, with Texas being hit particularly hard.

Fatal Occupational Injuries: Texas placed 30th in terms of work-related fatalities, reflecting the state's challenges in maintaining workplace safety.

Traffic Fatalities: Road safety remains a concern as Texas ranked 36th for vehicle fatalities, highlighting the need for better traffic regulation and safety enforcement.

Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita: On the brighter side, Texas ranked 18th for law enforcement presence, suggesting a strong police force.

Uninsured Population: In a critical metric for healthcare security, Texas ranked dead last (50th) for the highest share of uninsured residents, which can severely impact access to necessary medical services.

“The safest states in America protect their residents from harm in a multitude of different ways, from keeping crime rates low and maintaining safe roadways to having strong economies and job markets that prevent people from falling into dangerous financial situations," said Chip Lupo, WalletHub analyst.

"They have high levels of occupational safety and disaster preparedness, too. In addition, states are made safer by efforts that individual residents take, such as forming a neighborhood watch or working in firefighting and EMT jobs at high rates.”

Safety Concerns in Context

The report's findings come as gun violence continues to be a significant issue nationwide, with nearly 14,000 gun-related deaths reported this year. Combined with Texas' high uninsured rate and susceptibility to natural disasters, the state faces complex challenges in providing a safe environment for its residents.

WalletHub’s report not only highlights areas for improvement but also serves as a call to action for policymakers, local leaders, and communities to prioritize public safety measures. Texas' rankings in several categories demonstrate the need for stronger infrastructure, more robust healthcare access, and enhanced public safety initiatives.

While Texas struggles with its current safety rankings, understanding the key areas of concern may guide efforts toward creating a more secure and resilient future for its citizens.

Texas' notably high uninsured rate, ranked dead last at 50th, stands out as a major concern, leaving millions of residents without adequate healthcare coverage. Combined with a high rate of vehicle fatalities, climate-related financial losses, and a notable level of violent crime, the Lone Star State faces an uphill battle in ensuring safety for its population.

The full report, methodology, and additional expert comments can be read on WalletHub's site.