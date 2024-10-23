Crime and Courts

17-year-old wanted in San Antonio Sonic manager murder caught in Dallas

By De'Anthony Taylor

After a three-month search, authorities have apprehended a teenage girl in North Texas who was accused of fatally shooting a manager at a fast-food restaurant in Bexar County.

According to U.S. Marshalls, Adiah Roberson, 17, was arrested without incident on Tuesday, Oct. 22, around 1:30 p.m. near Pleasant Drive and C F Hawn Freeway Frontage Road in Dallas.

Roberson was wanted for murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Daniel Shrewsbury. She was also wanted for forgery of a government document.

The fatal shooting happened on July 7 at a Sonic Drive-In in the 5500 block of Babcock Road in San Antonio.

San Antonio Crime Stoppers said officers responded to the scene after reports of a shooting and found Shrewsbury unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the chest. The victim eventually died at the scene.

Investigators reported that Roberson got into an altercation with a Sonic employee after she tried to pay with counterfeit money.

Shrewsbury, who was a manager, walked outside to take a photo of Roberson's license plate, and she allegedly shot him.

Authorities issued a warrant for Roberson's arrest and said she had eluded law enforcement since the incident. She was booked into the Dallas County Jail on a $520,000 bond.

