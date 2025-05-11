Community shaken after 17-year-old killed in Ferris park shooting

Officials in Ellis County say a 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in a neighborhood park on Saturday afternoon.

It happened at Jerry Watson Park on Donna Drive in Ferris, and investigators have identified the victim as Sir Dixon. The shooting has rattled many in the Ellis County community.

Sirens, screams and confusion could be heard on surveillance video in the moments after the fatal shooting.

People living on Donna Drive said their Saturday afternoon was interrupted by sudden gunfire.

“I was in the backyard cooking and I heard two gunshots, and I said that’s real loud,” said Scotty Parker. “And about 45 seconds later, I heard some people yelling and screaming. I walked out and saw people running this way.”

On Sunday, the Ferris Department of Public Safety told NBC 5 the incident started as a large fight between teens and young adults.

At the scene, investigators said 17-year-old Sir Dixon was given a gun by an unidentified female suspect.

They said Dixon was shot in the neck by a juvenile suspect and died.

Police said a man then picked up Dixon’s gun and shot a different juvenile, injuring him.

Investigators say both suspected shooters are in custody, the juvenile charged with murder, the adult with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators are searching for the female suspect accused of giving Dixon the gun.

They’re also searching for Julianna Pargas, who’s charged with tampering with evidence.

“Shocking, it is very, very shocking,” said Parker. “When I woke up this morning, never thought in a million years this would have happened.”

One neighbor who didn’t want her face shown on camera said she was sad to see this kind of violence involving teens.

“It’s sad to see them throw their lives away,” said Shantae Garnett. “And I’m sure it was over nothing, it’s always over nothing, so it’s very disheartening.”

As the investigation continues, some said the collateral damage to their community could have been worse.

“People say it can happen anywhere, it can happen anywhere,” said Parker.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Ferris City Manager Brooks Williams called for “healing, accountability and unity” after the shooting.

“We need to rebuild not just safety, but trust,” said Williams. “Not just order, but belonging. Not just policy, but connection.”