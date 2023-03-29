NBC 5 strives to be everywhere you are. Besides watching newscasts online and in the NBCDFW app you can watch on several streaming services and find NBC 5 content on demand.

WHERE YOU CAN STREAM NBC 5

You can stream our newscasts and live coverage anytime on NBCDFW.com and in the NBC 5 app available for Apple and Android devices. Our free apps connect you with top local stories, weather, breaking news, live TV, and award-winning investigative journalism.

Just look for NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth in Apple's App Store or Google Play.

STREAM NBC 5 ON ROKU

On your Roku device or app go to ‘Live TV’, then find "NBC Dallas Fort Worth News" on channel 4121 or press the microphone button on your Roku remote and say “NBC Dallas Fort Worth News” and then add to save list.

STREAM NBC 5 ON SAMSUNG TV PLUS

(North Texas IP Address required)

Available on Samsung Smart TVs. From your home screen, open the TV Plus App, scroll to your local news section and find “NBC Dallas Fort Worth News" and add to your favorites.

STREAM NBC 5 ON XUMO PLAY

Open the Xumo Play app, scroll to local news, find "NBC Dallas Fort Worth News" and then hit the heart button to add as your favorite or click here to start watching now.

STREAM NBC 5 ON FIRETV

WATCH 24/7

Open the Fire TV home screen

Click the News app, then select 'Local TV' and look for the NBC 5 icon in the menu at the bottom of your screen.

ON DEMAND

Open the Fire TV home screen and search 'NBCDFW' to download the NBC 5 app, or click the link below.

FIND NBC 5 ON PEACOCK

Open Peacock streaming service, click 'TV Show' in the top navigation bar. Scroll down to 'Browse by Genre' and then scroll right and click on 'News,' next scroll down until you see 'NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth.'

FIND NBCDFW ON APPLE NEWS

Get the latest news from NBCDFW.com via Apple News. Open your Apple News App, search 'NBC DFW' and click the heart icon to add our channel.

You can find NBC 5 streaming on YouTube TV!

