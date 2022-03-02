U.S. Representative Van Taylor (R-Plano) announced Wednesday that he was ending his campaign to seek reelection to Congress.

The announcement came after the North Texas Republican admitted and apologized for having an affair with a Plano woman.

Information about the affair surfaced online over the weekend.

In an email to supporters, Taylor said, "I have let down so many other family members, friends, colleagues, supporters, and the people of the 3rd Congressional District whom I have had the great honor and privilege to represent. I am truly sorry, and I hope in time I can earn their forgiveness."



Taylor did not grab 50% of the vote in last night's primary putting him in a runoff with Keith Self, the former Collin County judge.

On Wednesday, Taylor said he's ending his big for a third term, but he's expected to serve out his current term which ends next January.

