Rep. Kay Granger announces she will not seek re-election

Longtime Fort Worth congresswoman Kay Granger will not run for re-election.

“Today I am announcing that I will not seek re-election to the United States House of Representatives in 2024. Serving my community has been the greatest honor, and I have always fought to improve the lives of my constituents," Granger announced in a press release on her website.

"As I announce my decision to not seek re-election, I am encouraged by the next generation of leaders in my district. It’s time for the next generation to step up and take the mantle and be a strong and fierce representative for the people."

In her statement, Granger acknowledged her history-making moments in politics: first female Mayor of Fort Worth, first Republican United States Congresswoman from Texas, and the first female Republican Appropriations Chair, the House committee that plays a key role in writing the federal budget. Before entering politics, she taught high school journalism and owned a small business.

Granger, 80, will serve out the remainder of her term but will not see a 15th, two-year term representing the 12th congressional district of Texas, which includes most of Parker County and the western half of Tarrant County.

“Congresswoman Granger is a trailblazer in every sense of the word," Mattie Parker, Fort Worth's current mayor and third woman to hold that office, said. "For decades she has served tirelessly in DC and at home in Fort Worth as a leading voice on matters of national defense and fiscal responsibility. She has led with strength, tenacity, and character both in Congress and during her tenure as our city’s Mayor, and the lasting impact of her leadership cannot be overstated. I am proud to count Kay as a mentor and friend, and wish her well in this next stage of leadership.”

Granger held the office of Fort Worth mayor from 1991 to 1995. Betsy Price was took office as the second female mayor of Fort Worth in 2011. She was succeeded by Mattie Parker in 2021.