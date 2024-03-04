U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX 26th District) announced in November 2023 that he was planning to retire from Congress at the end of this term. Now, 11 Republicans and one Democrat are lining up to fill his seat.

Burgess, 73, told NBC 5 last year he was healthy and had no major medical problems and that he was retiring to spend more time with his family and avoid conversations that voters are having about the age of the top candidates for president. Burgess was first elected in 2002 and will have served 11 two-year terms in Congress when he leaves office in January 2025.

It's a crowded field of 11 hopefuls on the Republican ballot including Scott Armey, Neena Biswas, Vlad De Franceschi, Luisa Del Rosal, Brandon Gill, John Huffman, Jason Kergosien, Joel Krause, Doug Robison, Burt Thakur and Mark Rutledge (no website).

Scott Armey is the son of Dick Armey who held the district for 18 years between 1984 and 2002. Scott Armey ran for the district in 2002 to succeed his father after his retirement but lost in a runoff to Burgess. Brandon Gill, who has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, said on his website that he was involved in the making of "2000 Mules" a right-wing documentary which claims to prove widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. John Huffman is the current mayor of Southlake and previously served on the City Council.

On the Democratic side, Ernest Lineberger III is running unopposed and will face the Republican winner in November.

A candidate must get 50% of the vote to avoid the runoff and proceed to the general election. If a candidate does not receive 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will have a runoff on Tuesday, May 28 with the winner moving on to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

