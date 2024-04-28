Apparent group argument leads to shooting at Fort Worth apartment complex

Police are searching for a suspect after a verbal altercation at an apartment complex in Fort Worth led to a shooting and left a person hospitalized Saturday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers received a call around 10:09 p.m. about a shooting in the 8900 block of Crosstie Circle.

When police arrived at The Cassidy Apartments, they found an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a local hospital and is expected to survive their injuries.

Investigators said there was an argument involving five to 10 people when someone pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The police department did not reveal any details about the suspected shooter's description.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Fort Worth Police or call 911.