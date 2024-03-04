Five Republicans and two Democrats are hoping to fill the congressional seat being vacated by longtime Fort Worth U.S. Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX, Dist. 12) next January.

The congresswoman announced in November 2023 that she would not seek to a 15th, two-year term representing the 12th congressional district of Texas, which includes most of Parker County and the western half of Tarrant County.

Granger, 81, said at the time that it was "time for the next generation to step up and take the mantle and be a strong and fierce representative for the people."

Among the Republicans heeding Granger's call to step up are Clint Dorris, Shellie Gardner, Anne Henley, John O'Shea and State Rep. Craig Goldman (R-Fort Worth, Dist. 97).

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

O'Shea has the support of Ken Paxton, who is hoping to unseat any Republican who supported his impeachment last fall. Goldman voted to impeach the attorney general but has a long list of endorsements including Gov. Greg Abbott, former governor and Trump Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and several other legislators.

While District 12 has been solidly Republican since Granger took office in 1997, it was a Democratic district for decades before when the office was held by Pete Geren and Jim Wright. There will be a Democratic challenger in the fall with both Trey Hunt and Sebastian Gehrig running for the party nomination.

A candidate must get 50% of the vote to avoid the runoff and proceed to the general election. If a candidate does not receive 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will have a runoff on Tuesday, May 28 with the winner moving on to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.