Suspect in custody after shooting leads to hours-long SWAT standoff in Dallas

An armed suspect who barricaded themselves inside a home in a Dallas neighborhood neighborhood on Saturday was arrested by SWAT following an hours-long standoff with police.
Dallas Police officers initially responded to a call about a shooting in the 400 block of Freddie Street around 7:50 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers learned that someone shot another person in the leg and fled the scene. Paramedics showed up to treat the victim's injuries before taking them to a local hospital.
SWAT was requested after investigators said they found out the alleged shooter was hiding in a house in the 8500 block of Blossom Lane.
Police said the suspect, whose name has not been revealed, was taken into custody without incident. The shooting is still under investigation.