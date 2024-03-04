decision 2024

Crowded field of Democrats hopes to challenge Ted Cruz for U.S. Senate in November

Election Day is Tuesday, March 5. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Check back for live results

By NBCDFW Staff

In the March 5 primary, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R) is expected to handily win his contest and advance to the November general election in a race for his third six-year term. The question remains, however, of which Democratic challenger he'll face.

In 2018, Cruz narrowly defeated Beto O'Rourke in the general election but before that, he had no trouble getting past his primary challengers. In Tuesday's election, Cruz is facing Holland Gibson and Rufus Lopez, two challengers without a lot of name recognition, political experience, or campaign material. No websites were found for either of Cruz's Republican opponents.

On the Democratic side, there is a crowded field of nine candidates led by U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX, Dist. 32), Texas Rep. Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio, Dist. 19) and State Rep. Carl Sherman (D-DeSoto, Dist. 109).

NBC 5's Phil Prazan sat down with Allred, Gutierrez and Sherman in October 2023 to discuss taking on the state's junior senator.

The rest of the Democratic field includes Mark Gonzalez, Robert Hassan, Steve Keough, Heli Prilliman, Thierry Tchenko, and Meri Gomez (no website).

A candidate must get 50% of the vote to avoid the runoff and proceed to the general election. If a candidate does not receive 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will have a runoff on Tuesday, May 28 with the winner moving on to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

