Views on bipartisanship split candidates in race to take on Ted Cruz

A large group of people are aiming to try to take on Senator Ted Cruz next November. Cruz is running for a third term in the United States Senate. Of the Democratic candidates in the primary election, three candidates stand out: Dallas Congressman Colin Allred, San Antonio State Senator Roland Gutierrez, and Desoto State Representative Carl Sherman.

When it comes to campaign donations, Rep. Allred is by far the leader. Heading into October the Congressman banked more than $7 million. State Senator Gutierrez had around $380,000 in the bank. State Rep. Sherman has around $83,000.

NBC 5 interviewed Rep. Allred and State Sen. Gutierrez about the primary election for Lone Star Politics and plans to interview Rep. Sherman this week.

One major difference between Allred and Gutierrez is their stance on bipartisanship.

"The project I think has to be, trying to bring our country and our state back together in a time when I see us coming apart at the seems in many ways. We have a show horse in Ted Cruz in the United States Senate. In me we have a work horse, who will replace him going to work every single day trying to find bipartisan solutions."

Rep. Allred was recently named the most bipartisan member of Congress from Texas by the Common Ground Committee. Recently he points to his work with Republican Representative Michael Burgess on moving an Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health hub to North Texas.

To the question on what Rep. Allred says to Democratic primary voters who see many GOPers not recognizing President Biden's win in November 2020 and thinking there's no middle ground to be had, he said, "I know we're not as far apart as our politics kind of indicate."

"When you're talking about being bipartisan and getting things done, that doesn't mean you sacrifice your values and I never have in my time in Congress," said Rep. Allred, "I've seen in my time here that you actually can get things done when you try to meet people with respect on grounds where you can agree. You're not going to agree on everything."

"People in this state, I think, are tired of the same status quo politician telling you this nice word of bipartisanship. It's not real," said Sen. Gutierrez.

Recently Congressman Allred came out in support of the Biden Administration's decision to continue building some parts of the border wall with Mexico.

"There are certain places where physical barriers are an important component, just one component of border security where we can funnel migrants to a point of entry or to a place where they can be properly processed both for their security, so they are safer, and so it's easier on our border patrol agents. To me, this is just common sense," said Rep. Allred.

"This state and this country is on fire. And right now Colin Allred has done nothing, done nothing, other than say that he's for the border wall, which is what he said ten days ago. If his idea about bipartisanship is agreeing with Ted Cruz's stupid idea, then we're in a hell of a lot of trouble," said Sen. Gutierrez.

To the idea put forth by Sen. Gutierrez that Texans need more of a "fighter" in Washington D.C. as opposed to someone who works across the aisle, Rep. Allred said, "I see my opponent on Ted Cruz and that's who I'm focused on beating."

"What I see is the same calculation, I guess you could say, for Democratic voters in the primary and it applies in the general, which is, who is best positioned and who can best help us beat Ted Cruz and then also lead us from day one and bring us together as a state and a country."

In response to Allred saying he doesn't view his primary rivals as opponents, instead focusing on Sen. Cruz, Gutierrez said, "I don't like to talk about Colin either but we do have to talk about his message because his message and my message are vastly different. People have a choice to make and that choice begins in March."

NBC 5 asked Sen. Gutierrez about the fundraising advantage Rep. Allred has.

"We're going to run across this state like we have been. We're going to raise enough to do that. We're going to continue with a message about progressive values and working-class values for moms and dads across this state and it's about how we're going to fix things at home - at the kitchen table. How we're going to keep their kids safe. And no amount of bipartisan incrementalism is going to get us there," said Sen. Gutierrez.

To the idea that you have to work across the aisle in Washington D.C. to bring home projects and funding for the state of Texas, Sen. Gutierrez disagreed, pointing to major spending projects for Texas Cruz voted against.

"Year after year it gets worse and worse, not better. You tell me what we need to do to fix it. And what we need to do to fix this is what Colin won't do. He said in your paper or one of these papers that I'm not here to turn Texas blue," said Sen. Gutierrez.

"We must turn this state blue and we must get people out to vote and we must anger them in such a way and we must tell them the truth," said Sen. Gutierrez.

To the question of whether Texas needs more "anger" in its politics, Gutierrez pointed to the Uvalde mass shooting. Sen. Gutierrez represents Uvalde in the Texas Legislature.

"We all have to be angry about a situation in our country, that is unique to our country, where kids are dying. Where everybody and anybody can access a gun like just buying a Coca-Cola. They're killing our kids," said Gutierrez.

Rep. Carl Sherman tells NBC 5 he'll campaign on his experience as a minister and religious leader.

"Texas needs a faith-driven United States Senator who is a fearless fighter for our democracy, economy, freedoms, and our individual civil rights. I am running for the United States Senate to build stronger and better opportunities for all Texans. As an ordained Christian Minister. A Democrat from DeSoto who has served as Mayor, I know the issues faced by Texans who live in suburban and urban communities. And as a small town City Manager, I know all too well the issues faced by rural Texans. It’s time we have a U.S. Senator who fights for all us and not leave the rest of us in the cold," said State Rep. Carl Sherman, D - Desoto.

In response to Senator Cruz's primary challengers, his campaign spokeswoman pointed to recent news that he hauled in $5.4 million in quarter three fundraising, outpacing his last two quarters.

"The momentum and excitement to re-elect Senator Ted Cruz could not be more tangible," wrote the campaign spokeswoman, "We are seeing more and more Texans animated to re-elect Ted Cruz and ensure that Texas remains the nation's model state for conservative values and ideas. Democrats better gear up, because Senator Cruz is ready for a hell of a fight to keep Texas, Texas."