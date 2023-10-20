U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions (TX-17) is throwing his name in the hat to be the next Speaker of the House.

Sessions's office released a statement Friday afternoon on X saying the 68-year-old Waco native believes his long history in Congress and in party leadership can unite the Republicans behind a single candidate.

"Congressman Sessions believes he can forge a positive path as a conservative leader who can unite the conference. During his congressional career, he has played a vital role in the Republican Party, in Texas and nationally, including a decade in party leadership."

Sessions's camp said as Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee from 2009 to 2012 he led the party to reclaim the House majority with an unprecedented net 63-seat victory in 2010. From 2013 to 2019, Sessions chaired the House Committee on Rules where he revitalized and advanced the Republican agenda in the House of Representatives.

Over his decades in Congress, Sessions has represented three districts in Texas. From 1997-2003 he represented North Texas in the 5th district and was redistricted that year to the 32nd. He remained there for eight terms until he lost a 2019 reelection campaign to Democrat Colin Allred.

Sessions was back in 2021 when he was elected to the 17th district, which includes his hometown of Waco.

Earlier Friday, House Republicans dropped Rep. Jim Jordan as their nominee for Speaker, making the decision during a closed-door session after the hard-edged ally of Donald Trump failed badly on a third ballot for the gavel.